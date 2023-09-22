ASELSAN to showcase 20 new defense systems at TEKNOFEST Izmir

ASELSAN has announced its participation in TEKNOFEST, a technology and aerospace event taking place in İzmir, Türkiye. The event, organized with the motto "the festival that touches the ground," will run from September 27 to October 1 at Çiğli Airport in İzmir, following previous editions in Istanbul and Ankara.

During the festival, ASELSAN will host visitors at its 300-square-meter booth, showcasing a range of its indigenous technology systems. The 5-day event will feature aviation displays, award ceremonies, simulation areas, educational workshops, and stage performances to provide young attendees with an immersive technology experience.

Among the systems that ASELSAN will showcase at TEKNOFEST İzmir are its Murad Muharip Aircraft Nose Radar, Hunter Helmet Integrated Control Unit, Toygun Electro-Optical Sensor System, Karat Infrared Search and Track System, Tolun Guidance Kit, Karetta Anti-GNSS, AselFlir-600 Electro-Optical Sensor System, Ertuğrul Bomb Disposal Robot, Aslan Unmanned Ground Vehicle, Deringöz Autonomous Underwater Vehicle, Zoka Acoustic Torpedo Countermeasure System, GÜRZ Air Defense System, and HİSAR A+ Missile Launching System, among others.

The entire festival area will be monitored by 40 security cameras developed by ASELSAN using national capabilities. Footage from these cameras will be transmitted to the TEKNOFEST Coordination Office. At the protocol entrance of TEKNOFEST, ASELSAN's ARIN X-Ray Device will be used.