Eris variant in Türkiye: Minister Koca to 'No need to worry'

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the coronavirus's new variant 'Eris' through his social media account. Minister Koca stated that the Eris variant is present in Turkey, but it is not considered a 'cause for concern.'

WHAT İS THE ERİS VARIANT?

The Eris variant has been defined as a sub-type of the COVID-19 Omicron variant, with the virus having mutations similar to those seen in the Omicron variant, as well as a mutation called EG.5.1. This mutation may help the Eris variant bind to and replicate within human cells more easily.

The EG.5 variant (ERIS), first reported on February 17, 2023, is a subvariant of Omicron, which began appearing in late 2021 and has undergone several mutations since then.