Excitement over oil exploration in the Eastern Black Sea

Prof. Dr. Nafız Maden, the Head of the Department of Geophysics and Energy Systems Engineering at Gümüşhane University, who conducts scientific research on the exploration of oil and natural gas resources in the Black Sea, approached the Çayeli coast by boat, approximately 7 nautical miles from the shore, to collect samples from the region. The samples collected will be sent for analysis to the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) to determine the oil potential.

Maden stated that they had previously conducted academic research on the oil potential of the Eastern and Western Black Sea regions, and within the scope of these studies, they had detected oil leaks off the coast of Ünye in Ordu and the city of Batumi in Georgia using satellite images and geophysical methods.