Traffic congestion hits Istanbul as 2023-2024 academic year begins

With the start of the 2023-2024 Türkiye 's academic year, today, students headed to school. On the first day of school opening, there was particularly heavy traffic on the main arteries in Istanbul. It was observed that traffic congestion was at 60 percent.

Approximately 20 million students had their first bell ring today as the 2023-2024 academic year began.

On the E-5 highway, around the Kartal area, traffic in the direction of Ankara was also heavy. According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) data, traffic congestion in Istanbul was measured at 60 percent.