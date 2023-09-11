 Contact Us
News Türkiye Traffic congestion hits Istanbul as 2023-2024 academic year begins

Traffic congestion hits Istanbul as 2023-2024 academic year begins

Istanbul witnessed heavy traffic congestion as the 2023-2024 academic year commenced, affecting the morning rush hour, particularly on main arteries. Traffic data from the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) indicated congestion levels reached 60 percent.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published September 11,2023
Subscribe
TRAFFIC CONGESTION HITS ISTANBUL AS 2023-2024 ACADEMIC YEAR BEGINS

With the start of the 2023-2024 Türkiye 's academic year, today, students headed to school. On the first day of school opening, there was particularly heavy traffic on the main arteries in Istanbul. It was observed that traffic congestion was at 60 percent.

Approximately 20 million students had their first bell ring today as the 2023-2024 academic year began.

On the first day of school opening, especially in Istanbul, traffic congestion began in the morning hours, especially on the main arteries.

On the E-5 highway, around the Kartal area, traffic in the direction of Ankara was also heavy. According to Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) data, traffic congestion in Istanbul was measured at 60 percent.