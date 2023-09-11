Newlywed groom files for divorce after being assaulted by wife on wedding night

However, a dispute on the wedding night led to the groom seeking a medical report for the injuries sustained from the alleged assault and subsequently filing for divorce, stating that their marriage exists only on paper.Unbelievable incident occurred in the Kağıthane district of Istanbul. Mehmet İ. proposed marriage to his beloved Halime İ.

Halime İ. responded with a 'Yes' to this proposal. The couple got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony.The groom, who was very happy to marry the woman he loved, experienced the shock of his life on the wedding night.The couple, for unknown reasons, got into an argument after returning home.According to allegations, the newlywed groom Mehmet İ. was severely beaten by his wife Halime.

In the middle of the night, the unlucky man left the house and went to the hospital to get a medical report for the assault.

Unable to forget the beating he received on his wedding night, Mehmet İ. filed for divorce from his wife, who had assaulted him.

In the divorce petition, the young man stated, "I was beaten on the night of our wedding. Our marriage exists only on paper. The problems we have experienced are proof that the marriage cannot continue," and requested a divorce.