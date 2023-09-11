AUSTRIA CALLS FOR TERMINATION OF TÜRKIYES EU ACCESSION NEGOTIATIONS AMIDST RENEWED INTEREST

18 years ago, negotiations with the European Union (EU) began but later came to a standstill. However, these negotiations were brought back to the forefront following President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's announcement in July.

While warm messages continue to come from the European Union after President Erdoğan's announcement, Austria has called for the termination of Türkiye's accession negotiations.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer, speaking to the German newspaper Welt, stated, "We are in favor of getting closer to Ankara and Brussels, but we cannot imagine full EU membership for Türkiye."

He emphasized that a new partnership between the EU and Türkiye needs to be established, one based on mutual trust and cooperation. Nehammer said, "It is important for us to be honest with each other. This includes officially ending the accession negotiations that have been frozen for years and developing a new concept for cooperation."

Nehammer also highlighted that successful work has been carried out at the bilateral level to improve relations between Türkiye and Austria and said, "In the near future, I will also meet with Turkish President Erdoğan."

Discussing the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine, Nehammer mentioned that the decision on a ceasefire should come from Ukraine itself, not the West, and added:

"It is important to include countries like Türkiye, Saudi Arabia, China, and India in the ceasefire and peace negotiations. As long as the war continues, we will show solidarity with Ukraine and provide humanitarian support."

The Welt article emphasized that Türkiye continues to be a crucial partner for the EU, and it highlighted the recent statement by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan:

"Without Türkiye, the European Union cannot truly become a global player. The accession process should be revived. We expect bolder steps from Europe."