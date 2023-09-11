17 FETÖ members attempting to flee to Greece apprehend

 Contact Us
In Edirne, 17 members of the terrorist organization FETÖ, who were trying to escape to Greece, were caught.

Published September 11,2023
According to the statement from the Governorship, the Provincial Gendarmerie Command continues its efforts to apprehend members of the terrorist organization.

Within this framework, in the operations carried out, 17 FETÖ members who were attempting to illegally cross into Greece were apprehended. It was determined that 4 of the suspects had arrest warrants, and 13 of them had records related to membership in FETÖ.

The suspects taken into custody are currently undergoing legal procedures by the gendarmerie.