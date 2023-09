At the first TEKNOFEST held in Ankara, thrilling flight displays were performed to delight the visitors.

The Turkish Stars, the demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, took their place at TEKNOFEST with breathtaking displays.

The Ministry of National Defense shared these moments on their social media account.

The post read, "The demonstration team of our Air Force, the Turkish Stars, performed a breathtaking display flight at TEKNOFEST, which was held for the first time in Ankara."