Solo Turk: Turkish aerobatics team leader says their maneuvers are like 'painting in the air'

TEKNOFEST, Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event, is not only your pass to cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovations, but also promises spectacular air shows to witness breathtaking aircraft formations in the sky.

Last week's event in the Turkish capital Ankara featured mind-boggling mid-air stunts and maneuvers by Solo Turk, the aerobatic demonstration team of the Turkish Air Force, attracting onlookers from near and far.

Speaking to Anadolu, Lt. Col. Emre Mert, leader of the F-16 demonstration crew, said his team's performance can be called an artist's "painting in the air."

Mert said the team members put their heart and soul into a 20-minute air show at TEKNOFEST, which also included performances by Turkish Stars, another demonstration team of the country's air force, as well as helicopters and drones.

"We are aerobatic pilots, but our main duty is fighter piloting," he said. "Our pilots have 4,000 hours of c experience, twice the level of other teams in the world."

There are many F-16 jets and F-16 pilots in the world "but we do this job with all our hearts," Mert added.

The team leader said the mission of Solo Turk, formed in 2011, is to show the strength and power of the Turkish nation, both at home and abroad.

"The engine of the airplane is its heart, and the pilot is its soul," he said, adding that "aviation regulations are written in blood" and there must be zero mistakes.

"It is necessary to work every day, again and again, to be mentally and physically ready at all times," the aviator asserted.

Maj. Murat Bakici, a member of Solo Turk, said the team has routine training sessions and "we are always ready" for combat.

"To become a Solo Turk pilot, we go through tough training. Our training system is like a master-apprentice relationship," he said.

The team prepared a special show for TEKNOFEST with its patented maneuvers such as Solo Turk takeoff, reverse takeoff, and Solo Turk Tono.

Maj. Yasin Dikkule, another crew member, said "besides Solo Turk, we are fighter jet pilots, so we have a warrior spirit."

"Our routine combat training continues at the 132nd Weapons Tactics Squadron in Konya," he added.

Crewman Lt. Alper Sen said he is tasked with music arrangements and announcements at shows to build interest and engage the crowd.

"We feel the high energy and extreme love of our people on stage, which makes our show even more enjoyable," he added.

Sub-Lt. Muhammed Bolukbasi, who also takes charge as a compere, said their aim is to match the audience's energy and emotions with that of the team.











