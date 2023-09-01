TÜRKIYE HOPEFUL FOR RESULTS ON REVIVING BLACK SEA GRAIN DEAL AT PRESIDENTS VISIT TO RUSSIA

Ankara is hopeful that upcoming talks between the leaders of Türkiye and Russia on restoring the Black Sea grain deal will prove fruitful, a chief aide to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Friday.

"The latest situation will be discussed at the summit to be held on Monday. We're cautious, but we hope we'll achieve success because this is necessary for the whole world," Akif Çağatay Kılıç told Turkish news broadcaster A Haber.

His remarks came ahead of Erdoğan's visit to the Russian coastal city of Sochi to meet with his counterpart Vladimir Putin and discuss the key deal that allowed Ukrainian grain exports until Moscow pulled out of it in July.

Türkiye says that there is no alternative to the initiative, which it and the UN brokered.

On July 17, Russia suspended its participation in the Black Sea grain deal to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that were paused after the Ukraine war started in February 2022.

Moscow has repeatedly complained that the West has not met its obligations regarding Russia's own grain exports. It says restrictions on payments, logistics, and insurance have been a barrier to its shipments.

"After the announcement of Russia's withdrawal from this agreement, food prices in the world immediately began to rise," Kılıç said.

Türkiye continues its efforts, he added. "We are seeing intense support from all over the world for the grain corridor's revival ... We hope this issue will be finalized in Erdoğan's meeting with Putin."

Ankara has been carrying out intense efforts for the restoration of the July 2022 deal and has also called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.