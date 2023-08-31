Head of Communications Altun: We once again experienced the enthusiasm of Great Victory

Türkiye Head of Communications Fahrettin Altun, in his social media post, mentioned that as part of the celebrations, a light show was performed with 1200 drones at the Presidential Complex, projecting onto the skies of Ankara along with the 100th Year March.

He stated, "We once again experienced the excitement and enthusiasm of the Great Victory with the red and white colors shining in the sky."

The post included a video showcasing the light show created with 1200 drones synchronized to the 100th Year March.