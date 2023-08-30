Erdoğan issues message to mark August 30 Victory Day | Erdoğan vows to turn 'Century of Türkiye' vision into reality

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan conveyed a message on the occasion of the August 30 Victory Day.

In his message, Erdoğan stressed:

"Esteemed Citizens,

On this day of profound significance, marking the 101st anniversary of the Great Victory, I extend my warm congratulations on the August 30 Victory Day to our cherished nation, the Turkish Cypriots, and more than 7 million citizens across the globe.

I want to express my gratitude, on behalf of myself, our country, and our people, to all our friends who have shared in our festive joy. The Battle of August 30, commanded by our Chief of General Staff, stands as a decisive turning point in our nation's centuries-long struggle for survival.

As articulated by Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the August 30 Victory stands as a remarkable testament that underscores the profound strength and valor of the Turkish Army, its officers, and command structure.

With this victory, which stands as 'the imperishable monument of the Turkish Nation's aspiration for freedom and independence,' our nation has sent a resounding message to the world, reaffirming its unwavering determination and commitment to safeguard its will, freedom, and future. The ardor for freedom, an integral trait of our nation, remains deeply ingrained today. The resolute response our nation demonstrated in the face of recent assaults on our existence, particularly the heroic resistance during the treachery of July 15, illustrates the vitality and endurance of this indomitable will. The same unwavering spirit lies behind our unwavering resolve to construct the Century of Türkiye, a pledge we made during a period marked by global upheaval.

Over the past 21 years, we have laid the groundwork for this endeavor through multifaceted measures, empowering our nation to achieve remarkable progress. With the elections held on May 14 and May 28, conducted as a grand celebration of democracy, we have crossed yet another pivotal threshold on the path toward our objective.

As a consequence of these elections, which underscored the enduring support of our nation, we have intensified our commitment to service and progress. In the forthcoming period, with the strides we are set to take, we will fortify our nation's strength and elevate Türkiye to the ranks of modern civilizations. We are steadfast in our determination to realize the Century of Türkiye vision. Hand in hand and heart to heart, we, the 85 million strong, will accomplish this feat.

As a nation that has surmounted countless challenges, withstood numerous onslaughts, and foiled myriad plots, we firmly believe that our future will shine even brighter and be more prosperous than our present. I pray that the Almighty may guide our path and grant us favor.

On this occasion, I once again honor the founder of our Republic, the Supreme Commander of the Grand Offensive, Veteran Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and his comrades in arms, and I invoke divine mercy upon all our martyrs and veterans. Happy August 30 Victory Day."









