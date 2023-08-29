Turkish republics space explorers academy: Nurturing young minds for the stars

The opening ceremony of the Turkish Republics Space Explorers Academy was held at GUHEM (Bursa Science and Technology Center) with the participation of Bursa Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Alinur Aktaş, Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Prof. Dr. Ahmet Yozgatlıgil, Secretary-General of the Turkic Council Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev, and President of the Turkish Space Agency Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım. The academy aims to strengthen the presence of Turkic states in the field of space by providing space and aviation education to young individuals aged 9 to 15.

Notably, this academy serves as the first step of collaboration among the Turkic states, and in the coming years, member states of the Turkic Council will jointly develop a satellite.

A total of 82 students from Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, Hungary, and Türkiye will receive education at GUHEM to nurture the future scientists. Through the space and aviation education provided to these young individuals, the aim is to enhance the presence of Turkic states in the space domain.

Serdar Hüseyin Yıldırım, President of the Turkish Space Agency, mentioned that the collaboration among Turkic states will involve joint satellite production, and the Turkish Republics Space Explorers Academy serves as a significant first step. He further stated that they will be able to develop various projects in the future.