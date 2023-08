At the Presidential Complex, in a meeting chaired by Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz, the preparation process for the Medium-Term Program (MTP) to be shared with the public in September will be discussed, and the evaluation of the priority structural reforms to be included in the MTP will be conducted.

Furthermore, during the meeting, recent measures taken regarding gold imports, as well as the general outlook of the energy sector and the energy roadmap, will also be discussed.