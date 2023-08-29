22 suspects arrested following operation against drug trafficking in Türkiye

As part of an operation against drug trafficking suspects in Kağıthane, during a raid on August 25th, police officer Hakan Telli was martyred and police officer Ahmet Yasin Çevik was injured.

22 out of 39 suspects brought to the judiciary in connection with the incident were referred to the duty magistrate's criminal court with a request for their arrest after the prosecutor's interrogation.

The duty magistrate's criminal court decided to arrest 22 suspects and the interrogation of 17 suspects continued.

The court ruled for the arrest of 15 out of the 17 suspects on charges of "forming and leading a criminal organization," "being a member of a criminal organization," "qualified intentional homicide," "drug trafficking," and "violation of Law No. 6136."

Meanwhile, 2 suspects were released under judicial control measures, raising the total number of detained individuals in the investigation to 37.