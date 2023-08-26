Turkish aid agency donates assorted items in Uganda to support vulnerable children

Turkish state aid agency, TIKA, donated items Friday in Uganda as part of Türkiye's support to the country.

The items included cakes, bread-making and several machines. They were donated to an NGO called A Future For Orphans Uganda to supplement efforts to empower vulnerable children with vocational skills.

Turkish Ambassador to Uganda Mehmet Fatih Ak said Türkiye will continue to help as long as the opportunity arises.

"Uganda can count on the continued support of the Turkish authorities in many fields. TIKA, the agency responsible for implementing and coordinating Türkiye's development cooperation policy, is supporting Uganda, especially in terms of capacity and institutional building in the fields of education, vocational training, health, agriculture, tourism, and others since the early 2000s. TIKA, will on its part, continue to support Uganda's development agenda," he said.

Ömer Aykon, TIKA Country Coordinator in Uganda said: "These are little tokens brought to you to enhance your work. The Turkish people will always be looking forward to supporting you in your work in helping those in need."

Uganda Minister for Kampala Affairs said the donation is indicative that Turkish people care about Ugandans.

The founder of A Future For Orphans Uganda, Katende John Bosco, received the items and thanked TIKA. He promised that the items would be used for the right purpose.

"This NGO was founded after realizing that there was a need for helping orphans and vulnerable children. So, with this huge support from the people of Türkiye, we promise to change the lives of many vulnerable people for self-sustenance," he said.

The event was attended by guests from Romania and members of the community.