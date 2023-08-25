TÜRKIYES CENTRAL BANKS BOLD MOVE: SURPRISE 750 BASIS POINT INTEREST RATE HIKE TO 25% GAINS GLOBAL ATTENTION

 Contact Us
Türkiye's Central Bank's bold move: Surprise 750 basis point interest rate hike to 25% gains global attention

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye conducted a "surprise" interest rate increase by raising the policy rate by 750 basis points to 25%. Regarded as one of the most powerful monetary policy steps in recent times, this increase caught the attention of the global press. Investors and the global media noted that this increase reflects the determination of Türkiye's economic administration to tackle inflation.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published August 25,2023
Foreign investors have their eyes on Türkiye.

Interest rate decision in the global press: 'Resolute in reducing inflation' CBRT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction interest rate, by 750 basis points to 25%.

In the Central Bank's announcement, the recent indicators were pointed out as the reason for this decision, indicating a continued upward trend in inflation's core trajectory.