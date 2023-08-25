TÜRKIYES CENTRAL BANKS BOLD MOVE: SURPRISE 750 BASIS POINT INTEREST RATE HIKE TO 25% GAINS GLOBAL ATTENTION

The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye's (CBRT) 750 basis point interest rate hike, deemed one of the most robust monetary policy moves in recent times, caught attention. Investors and the global media noted that this increase reflects CBRT's determination to curb inflation.

Foreign investors have their eyes on Türkiye.

Interest rate decision in the global press: 'Resolute in reducing inflation' CBRT's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) raised the policy rate, which is the one-week repo auction interest rate, by 750 basis points to 25%.

In the Central Bank's announcement, the recent indicators were pointed out as the reason for this decision, indicating a continued upward trend in inflation's core trajectory.