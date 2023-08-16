TÜRKIYES MINISTER OF INDUSTRY AND TECHNOLOGY HIGHLIGHTS ARCTIC EXPEDITIONS SIGNIFICANCE

Türkiye's Minister of Industry and Technology, Mehmet Fatih Kacır, has provided an evaluation of the research conducted by the scientific expedition that lasted for about a month in the Arctic region.

Kacır mentioned that the research team, consisting of TÜBİTAK (The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye), Naval Forces Command, the General Directorate of Meteorology, Anadolu Agency, research institutes, universities, and foreign scientists participating through bilateral cooperation, conducted scientific studies and measurements at 28 stations to generate data. He emphasized that these studies will shed light on the future of the world.

The expedition team conducted scientific research on various topics, including the ecosystem in the Arctic Ocean, the status of fish and marine creatures, meteorological developments, and atmospheric pollution, among others. Kacır highlighted that the expedition was successful and Türkiye will continue to be a leading country in scientific research.

The Minister also emphasized that the Arctic region is of great significance due to its role as one of the fastest-changing areas in terms of climate change and the fact that it hosts a significant portion of the world's hydrocarbon reserves. He mentioned that Türkiye's research efforts contribute to both global scientific literature and its participation in shaping the future of the region.

The research covered topics like climate change, environmental pollution, marine life, renewable energy, and more. The collected data will contribute to understanding the effects of climate change, pollution, and other environmental factors in the Arctic region, and will be shared at a national symposium.

Türkiye's scientific contributions in the Arctic region showcase its commitment to environmental research and its active role in understanding and addressing global challenges such as climate change.