HISTORICAL WOODEN PIER RESURFACES AS LAKE VANS WATER LEVELS DROP

In Lake Van, where a significant loss of water has occurred, the piles of a wooden pier used for transportation in the early years of the Republic have been revealed. Global warming, which has affected the entire world, has led to a considerable decrease in the water level of Lake Van in the last few years.

Retreats in the eastern and northern regions where rivers flow into the lake have covered kilometers. Evaporation due to excessive heat has greatly exacerbated the water loss in Lake Van.

Due to being situated in a closed basin, Lake Van is more affected by drought. A wooden pier that is approximately 100 years old has emerged.

It is noted that the pier located near Adır Island was used for transportation of people and animals in the past, and the wooden piles, which can reach up to 2 meters, have resurfaced.

Local residents who make a living from fishing in the region expressed their concerns about the lake's retreat. Fisherman Ahmet Çıkla stated that the wooden pier was actively used for transportation in the early years of the Republic.

Çıkla mentioned that since there is no road in their neighborhood, transportation is provided by boats. He said, "These piers played an important role in the transportation of people and animals to the city center. People from all surrounding villages used to come here and go to the city center by ships. This place used to be very busy back then. In 1991, when the water level rose, this area was completely submerged. In recent years, with Lake Van quickly receding, this area has resurfaced."

As a fisherman with 30 years of experience, Çıkla emphasized that he closely follows the decline in the water level of Lake Van. He said, "The rapid decrease in Lake Van's water due to drought adversely affects us fishermen. Our fishing shelters are also coming ashore. Drought also affects fish breeding. I guess the fate of our fishing shelters will be like this as well."