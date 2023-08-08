Perseid meteor shower lights up Istanbul night sky | Mysterious lights in Istanbul identified as perseid meteor shower

A bright explosion and loud noise were observed in Istanbul last Saturday at around 2:20 AM, causing panic among residents. Experts quickly clarified that the mesmerizing sight was the Perseid meteor shower, an annual celestial event that lights up the sky with its captivating display.



Associate Professor Tolgahan Kılıçoğlu explained that the meteor appeared to be turquoise or cyan at first, indicating a likely abundance of magnesium. This transitioned to a yellowish hue, suggesting a rich sodium content. As the meteor descended, it appeared to disintegrate, potentially preventing any debris from reaching the ground. Typically, Perseid meteor shower fragments range from the size of a grain of sand to a walnut. However, the observed meteor may have been larger, emitting substantial radiation. It's fascinating how such small meteors produce such remarkable luminosity.



Professor Faruk Soydugan, Director of Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University Astrophysics Research Center and Ulupınar Observatory, supported this notion, clarifying that meteor showers, including Perseids, are unrelated to earthquakes. He stated that Perseids are one of the most impactful meteor showers, intensifying around this time. They are most observable after midnight. Typically, these meteors are small in size and mass, and they burn up before reaching the Earth's surface. Apart from Perseids, there are about 10 meteor showers with visible light traces, although the intensity varies across different months of the year. Earthquakes and meteorites arise from entirely distinct physical processes. Meteorites are small rocks from space that burn upon entering the Earth's atmosphere. Earthquakes are vibrations resulting from fractures in the Earth's crust that propagate and shake the surrounding environment.



The Perseid meteor shower occurs annually in early August, with luminous meteorites emanating from the Perseus constellation. These meteorites originate from dust and sand particles left in the wake of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle's orbit around the Earth, igniting as they enter the atmosphere. The peak activity typically spans from August 11 to 13, with effects often felt a week before and after this period.



Known for its dazzling display, the Perseid meteor shower shines bright around eight times a year. This event, often referred to as a "starfall" among the public, will culminate on the night of August 12-13, presenting a spectacle of 60 to 100 meteorites per hour. The meteorites, traveling at speeds of up to 59 kilometers per second upon entry into Earth's atmosphere, will resemble fireballs.



Observers and enthusiasts have made preparations for the Perseid Meteor shower, planning both photographic and visual experiences in areas far from city lights during this period. For instance, a hiking group in Antalya embarked on a night walk on August 5, from 21:00 to 03:00, observing the Perseid meteorites at an altitude of 1600-1700 meters in the Orta Beydağları belt.







