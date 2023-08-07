Saudi Arabia sends its 19th aid plane to Türkiye for quake victims

Saudi Arabia sent its 19th aid plane on Sunday for victims affected by Türkiye's Feb. 6 twin earthquakes, whose epicenter was in southern Kahramanmaras province.

The plane, carrying more than 27 tons of medical supplies and equipment, departed from King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh and headed to Gaziantep Airport in southeastern Türkiye, the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

It was sent as part of Saudi Arabia's "aid bridge" established for earthquake victims in Türkiye and Syria.

Saudi Arabia sent its 18th aid plane to Türkiye on Saturday.

On Feb. 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck numerous Turkish provinces, taking more than 50,000 lives.

Around 14 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes as well as many others in northern Syria.