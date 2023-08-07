Explosion occurrs in TMO silo in Derince district of Kocaeli

An explosion occurred at the Turkish Grain Board (TMO) silo located in the Derince district of Kocaeli. The explosion resulted in dense smoke and a dust cloud, prompting the dispatch of firefighter, health, and police teams to the affected area.

The impact of the explosion was heard across various parts of the Gulf.

Governor Seddar Yavuz, speaking to an AA correspondent, confirmed the explosion at the TMO silos and stated, "We have directed all available search and rescue teams to the scene. There is information regarding injuries. I am en route to the region."

Derince Mayor Zeki Aygün also provided updates from the scene, indicating that rescue and investigation efforts were ongoing. Aygün mentioned, "We are currently engaged in identifying and transporting the injured to hospitals. Investigations are underway, and though details are limited, we have sent 3-4 injured individuals to the hospital. Our teams are actively managing the situation."

Aygün explained that the explosion took place within the grain silo, describing it as a technical incident with an unclear explanation. He mentioned, "It appears to be a result of compression, but the forceful nature of the explosion is evident. I even felt it from my location at the city hall. We hope that there are no fatalities. Our primary concern is getting through this."