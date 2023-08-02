Twitter files lawsuit against Digital Hate-Fighting Center

Social media platform Twitter, also known as X, filed a lawsuit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), which it described as an activist organization funded and supported by unknown organizations, individuals, and potentially foreign governments with ties to old media companies.

In a blog post about the issue, X accused CCDH of targeting people who disagree with CCDH's views on various platforms and trying to force users with differing ideologies to leave the platform.

X stated that the NGO focused on removing free services for people and attempted to gain unauthorized access to social media platform data and misuse it, thereby targeting freedom of expression organizations.

CCDH CEO Imran Ahmed told CNN that the lawsuit appeared to be a conspiracy theory and accused Elon Musk of blaming his own failures on the company.