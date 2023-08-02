Tulumtaş Cave in Ankara opened for visitation

Retired academician Mehmet Kara, who visited the cave, expressed his admiration for the work done in the cave.

Praising those involved, Kara said, "This cave has a history of 5 million years, it's a living cave. Formations are still ongoing, and we see landscapes resembling fairy chimneys. It's truly a fantastic service."

A shuttle ervice will be provided.

The Gölbaşı Municipality has completed the restoration work of the cave, and the entrance fee has been set at 30 Turkish Liras for adults and 15 Turkish Liras for students. Veterans, martyrs, and their relatives, as well as children aged 0-6, can visit the cave for free.

To facilitate the visitation of Tulumtaş Cave, the municipality has started a shuttle service for the citizens. The shuttles will depart from the TOKİ Saat Kulesi (TOKI Clock Tower) on Mondays and Saturdays, and from the District Public Library on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays at 10:30 AM and 2:30 PM.

Tulumtaş Cave

Located between the villages of İncek, Hacılar, and Tulumtaş, at the Karayatak location, Tulumtaş Cave is a horizontal cave with approximately 265 meters of accessible length, including its branches. The cave has a total area of 467 square meters and will offer services such as a café, souvenir shop, audio-visual room, ticket booth, mosque, and restroom facilities. The 45-person capacity audio-visual room will provide visitors with information about the cave before their tour. The interior design of the café in the cave area was inspired by the stalactites and stalagmites of Tulumtaş Cave, creating a harmonious atmosphere.