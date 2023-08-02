POWER STRUGGLE EMERGES IN TÜRKIYES MAIN OPPOSITION PARTY

The victory of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in the May elections has shaken things up within the opposition.

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the leader of the main opposition party CHP, is facing a power struggle within the party.

Switzerland-based SRF television has scrutinized the events within the CHP in its news titled "Power Struggle in the Opposition."

It is highlighted that a power struggle for leadership has erupted within the main opposition party, just two months after the election defeat, and the opposition alliance, which should focus on the upcoming municipal elections in the spring, is at risk of falling apart.

It is reported that Ekrem İmamoğlu, the Mayor of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, has demanded Kılıçdaroğlu, who has been leading the party for a long time, to resign and called for a new beginning.

A meeting was held to overthrow Kılıçdaroğlu

The tough struggle within the CHP is depicted as follows:

A Zoom meeting between İmamoğlu and his followers was streamed on the internet. The meeting revolved around, among other things, early congress plans to overthrow Kılıçdaroğlu.

Lack of trust in İmamoğlu

In the news, Kılıçdaroğlu is described as the "election loser," and it is mentioned that he only wants to resign from the party leadership when a "honest" candidate is found, indicating a lack of trust in İmamoğlu.

Accepted a secret deal

It is also pointed out that before the second round of the presidential elections, Kılıçdaroğlu allegedly made promises to the Zafer Party, including at least three ministries, including the Ministry of Interior, and the Directorate of National Intelligence, in the event of an election victory.

The Swiss media outlet stated that the CHP leader had to admit the existence of such a secret agreement but did not disclose its contents.