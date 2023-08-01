Funeral mix-up in Adana, man exhumed from burial place

Yesterday, during the noon hours, a traffic accident took place in the Kozan district of Adana, and 63-year-old Vedat Gök lost his life. His family came to claim the body this morning. Then, without proper identification, the Gök family received the body from the hospital morgue. The funeral was buried in the cemetery of Karahamzalı village.

Later, in the late hours of the night, the relatives of Erdoğan Mertkan (87), who suddenly had fallen ill and passed away in the hospital, also came to the same morgue. During the identification process, Mertkan's relatives realized that the body did not belong to him. Upon examination, it was revealed that instead of Vedat Gök's body, Erdoğan Mertkan's funeral had been mistakenly handed over to his relatives.

The morgue officials informed the Gök family about the situation. Mertkan's buried funeral was exhumed and handed over to his relatives.

Mertkan's funeral was reburied at Kozan cemetery, and Gök's funeral was laid to rest in the cemetery of Karahamzalı village once again.