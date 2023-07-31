Deadly convenience shooting in Istanbul sparks national attention

During the astonishing attack at the convenience store, two young people lost their lives, and one person was seriously injured.

The incident that occurred in the Esenyurt district of Istanbul has made it to the country's agenda. Two young people lost their lives, and one person was seriously injured during the attack.

Following the footage and events, security forces initiated an extensive investigation by taking precautionary measures.

The security forces determined that the suspects involved in the incident were Murat Özer, Tarık Özerbay, Azat Özerbay, and Samet Özerbay.3 people were detained After the incident, one of the suspects, Murat Özer, was detained by the police team when he went to the hospital for treatment.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that another suspect, Samet Özerbay, was also apprehended and detained.Meanwhile, as the investigation continues, the number of detentions increased to 3.

A person who assisted the suspects in escaping was also arrested.








