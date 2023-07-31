ANTALYAS ANCIENT HARBORS REMAIN FAVORITE OF TOURISTS THIS YEAR AS WELL

Türkiye is the third most visited country in the world, and a significant portion of these tourists prefer Antalya. While Antalya's city center is highly popular for its beach and sun tourism, its historical attractions also continue to attract both local and foreign tourists.

History and nature together

The ancient city of Olympos, located within the boundaries of Beydağları National Park in Antalya, has maintained its popularity among the city's most visited spots this year. Formerly known as Olympos, the ancient harbor city at the foot of Tahtalı Mountain offers the opportunity to stroll among historical ruins, admire well-preserved sarcophagi, and swim in its unique and beautiful beach. The remains of historical structures on both sides of the canal in the city also increase the interest. Olympos is a favorite destination for both domestic tourists and social media influencers who promote travel spots. The statue pedestal made in the name of Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius and Captain Eudomus' sarcophagus can be found here. Being close to the beach where Caretta Caretta turtles lay their eggs and being a protected area, Olympos does not host large hotels, making it appealing to those who seek to experience history and nature together.

Phaselis was the largest harbor.

Phaselis, the largest of the three major ports of the Lycian League, has started attracting more visitors with the ease of transportation due to new roads and tunnels in the region. While swimming in the waters of the ancient harbor city, it is possible to observe historical ruins both underwater and along the coast. With its theater, main road leading to the harbor, and two separate beaches, Phaselis was the largest harbor within Beydağları National Park.

Excavations continue.

In both ancient harbor cities, which are surrounded by lush forests with historical city ruins and beaches in front of them, excavations continue. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism initiated new excavations and studies this year to reveal more of these two harbor cities. In Olympos Ancient City, excavations are focused on the area where this necropolis is located, while in Phaselis, the excavations are concentrated between the Roman Bath and the South Harbor, including the water aqueducts. The work is being carried out with the necessary environmental safety measures in place to avoid disturbing tourists.

People also come with boat tours.

Olympos and Phaselis have become favorites of boat tours in recent years. Almost all boat tour routes in the region include these two ancient harbors. Phaselis, founded in the 7th century BC, and Olympos, founded in the 2nd century BC, were heavily damaged and abandoned due to earthquakes in the region. These harbor cities now house artifacts from the Lycian, Hellenistic, Roman, Byzantine, and Seljuk civilizations.