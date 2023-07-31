112,414 earthquake-resistant houses to be built in Kahramanmaraş

The Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Mehmet Özhaseki stated that the efforts to heal the wounds caused by the earthquakes that had occurred on February 6 in Kahramanmaraş continued uninterrupted. Assessing the current state of the works, Özhaseki pointed out that the construction of 19,418 houses, whose tenders have been completed, was rapidly progressing in Kahramanmaraş, where a total of 112,414 houses will be built.

"We will build 82,104 houses and 30,310 village houses in Kahramanmaraş, making a total of 112,414 houses. We have started the construction of 19,418 houses. We will be here until our citizens settle in safe and sturdy homes," Özhaseki said.

"Social facilities will be built."

According to the announcement, earthquake-resistant houses, for which the bidding process has been completed in the first phase, are being constructed in the districts of Afşin, Andırın, Çağlayancerit, Dulkadiroğlu, Ekinözü, Elbistan, Göksun, Onikişubat, Nurhak, Pazarcık, and Türkoğlu in Kahramanmaraş.

Designed with the consideration of all needs of earthquake survivors, the houses are being built with tunnel formwork and raft foundation system, adhering to horizontal architecture, and limited to ground plus 3 and ground plus 4 floors. The 2+1 houses are planned to be 85 square meters, and the 3+1 houses will have a design area of 105 square meters, featuring common family areas such as a living room, kitchen, children's, and parents' rooms. In addition to the houses in the region, children's playgrounds, landscaping, social facilities, mosques, and parking lots will also be constructed.