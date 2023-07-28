World Meteorological Organization issues warnings as Türkiye braces for another heatwave

The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) is issuing warnings regarding the recent extreme heatwaves that have been particularly affecting the northern hemisphere and the world as a whole.

As a new Heatwave prepares to impact Turkey again, Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz, the Director of the Climate Policy Research Center at Boğaziçi University, emphasized the need to consider heatwaves as natural disasters similar to floods and inundations, and made an urgent call. Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz highlighted the climate crisis and listed the necessary measures to prevent temperature rise.

"THOSE HIGH TEMPERATURES WERE THE EXPLOSION OF THE CLIMATE CRISIS"

Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz stated, "We experience cold waves coming from the Balkans, not only in January but also in July. Cold waves coming from the Balkans exist in every season.

A 10-degree drop from one day to the next is something we are familiar with, not something unknown to us. We don't get surprised when it happens at other times, but when the temperature suddenly drops from 40 degrees to 20 degrees, we say, 'What's happening?' Now, high temperatures mean a climate crisis.

What we experienced yesterday, before that, all of them were the explosion of the climate crisis driven by the pressure of the climate crisis. We broke records in many places in Turkey.

But it's good that it only lasted for one day.

For example, in some parts of America, it lasts for 15 days, 20 days, 1 month, 1.5 months. Compared to them, ours lasted for one or two days and passed quickly. That's why we are grateful for this cold wave coming from the Balkans."

Calling these days "our better days," Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz listed the factors causing the climate crisis, saying, "As we burn coal, oil, and natural gas into the atmosphere every passing year, the atmosphere will warm up. The warming of the atmosphere also means the warming of temperatures. According to the laws of the Republic of Turkey, high temperatures are not considered as a disaster. First and foremost, the authorities need to gather and consider high temperatures and these heatwaves as a disaster. When it lasts longer, warnings should be issued. For example, we emphasized this a lot yesterday. Physically working laborers who work outdoors need to rest. However, since it is not legally considered a disaster, employers are not obligated to give workers rest. Therefore, the sooner these heatwaves fall into the category of disaster, the more beneficial it will be. Agriculture is heavily affected by extreme temperatures. Cacti in Arizona have started to die. They are dying due to the heat. Even they cannot withstand the heat. So, there is a limited living space for all of nature. The surrounding plants are not adapted to forty degrees, so we will have to create a new plant pattern."

Prof. Dr. Levent Kurnaz emphasized that the next 20 years will be even worse, saying, "We need to do two things. The first one is to ensure that this situation does not get worse. We do not have a chance to get better by going back in any way. But we can prevent it from getting worse. We have to give up burning coal, oil, and natural gas. 65% of this problem is caused by our burning of coal, oil, and natural gas. Therefore, we must start generating energy from renewable sources by giving up this habit as soon as possible. Even today, it is almost too late because what we have produced so far will cause us to get worse for almost the next 20 years. In Cizre, Southeastern Turkey, where it has already reached 49.1 degrees, will we see 50 degrees? There is nothing left until we reach 50. Like in İzmir yesterday, if your record is 42 degrees, seeing 43 or 44 degrees is not a big deal. Şile was 44.1 degrees, so it will be 45 degrees next year."