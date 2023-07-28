Türkiye deploys military-produced fire extinguishing kit to combat forest fires

As the hot weather affects the world, Türkiye has also begun its fight against forest fires.

In addition to the reserve forces of the Turkish Armed Forces, the gendarmerie, General Directorate of Forestry, and the Police actively use the fire extinguishing kit produced by the Military Factories General Directorate to combat the fires.

100% DOMESTIC FIRE EXTINGUISHING KIT

Displayed at the International Defense Fair IDEF 2023, the fire extinguishing kit, produced with 100% domestic capabilities, is designed for use in three different capacities on three different helicopters.

The smallest capacity can carry 1.5 tons, while the largest can carry 7.5 tons of water.

The fire extinguishing kit includes a rope set, power box, control mechanism, and sea rescue equipment.

Even if the kit falls into the sea during any adverse situation, it can be easily located.