Turkish President Erdoğan condoles with UAE counterpart over his brother's passing

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday extended his condolences on the passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, brother of UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan expressed the condolences during a phone call with Sheikh Mohammed.

Sheikh Saeed, representative of the ruler of Abu Dhabi, passed away earlier on Thursday. The UAE has announced a three-day mourning period.