Turkish foreign minister in Hungary for talks

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday began his one-day visit to the capital Budapest upon the invitation of his Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

Ahead of his meeting with Szijjarto, Fidan first visited a World War I cemetery for Turkish martyrs at Galicia.

Signing the special book of martyrdom, Fidan said: "As part of my first bilateral visit to Hungary, I am honored to be in the presence of our martyrs on the Galician front. Today is the 109th anniversary of the start of World War I."

Fidan then visited the Representation Office of Organization of Turkic States in Budapest and addressed the Diplomacy Academy of the Hungarian Foreign Affairs and Trade Ministry.

Later in the day, Fidan and Szijjarto will discuss bilateral relations, and Türkiye's EU membership process, as well as current regional and international developments.

The ministers are also expected to hold a joint news conference.