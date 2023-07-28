GASTARBEITER İRMAS REVENGE PLAN, LANDLORD SHOCKED TO FIND THEIR HOME MISSING

74-year-old Nilgün E. was residing in Istanbul's Şile district. The elderly woman also owned a single-story house in Istanbul's Fatih district. She had opened this house for use by an elderly couple who had nowhere else to stay. The elderly couple passed away in recent months. After their death, their daughter, İrma T., who lived in Germany, started living in this house. Upon seeing that İrma T.'s financial situation was good and that she didn't need assistance, Nilgün E. asked her to leave the house.

However, according to the claim, İrma T. refused to leave the house, stating that it belonged to her parents. Nilgün E. filed a request for İrma T. to vacate the house, and the court ruled in favor of Nilgün E., ordering İrma T. to vacate the property.

After receiving the court ruling, İrma T., allegedly consumed by rage, had the doors and windows of the house dismantled and sold them to scrap dealers. Upon being informed by neighbors, Nilgün E. arrived at the house and was shocked to see the scene. Her detached house had no doors or windows, and the walls had been broken with hammer and chisel strikes.

Some time after the incident, İrma T. applied to the municipality, stating that the residence she was staying in needed to be demolished due to the damages it had suffered. After conducting an inspection, the municipal authorities decided to demolish the abandoned house, and on the same day, they carried out the demolition.

Informed through neighbors once again, Nilgün E. went to the police station and filed a complaint regarding the incident. She stated that she had suffered both financial and emotional damage due to what happened. Nilgün E. lodged complaints against İrma T., who caused the demolition of her house, and the municipal officials. An investigation was initiated regarding the incident.