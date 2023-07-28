BBC: "Google Alerts did not trigger for earthquakes."

According to BBC's report, the notification system, Google Alerts, which operates on Android phones, was investigated by BBC employees to determine whether it had sent notifications during the earthquakes centered in Kahramanmaraş. While visiting the three major cities affected by the earthquakes, the employees reported that the system had not activated.

Although Google officials stated that notifications were sent to millions of users' phones before the first major earthquake in Kahramanmaraş, BBC officials mentioned that they did not encounter anyone who had received an alert during their research.

American seismologist Prof. Harold Tobin said that Google had raised expectations by promising an early warning system service. Tobin stated, "Google has a responsibility to monitor this matter directly related to human life."

On the other hand, Micah Berman, a Google Alerts official, insisted that the earthquake notification system was working. Berman told BBC, "We are certain that the system is working and sending alarms."

How does Google Alerts work?

Google Alerts' earthquake notification system has been operating in Türkiye since 2021. The system operates through the extensive network of Android phones. Smartphones are equipped with accelerometers capable of detecting small tremors.

When the accelerometers in numerous phones are triggered during an earthquake, Google Alerts can estimate the epicenter and magnitude of the earthquake. If the system detects an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 or higher, it sends an alert to Android phones to take action.