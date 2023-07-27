Signature of ASELSAN in air defense

The GÜRZ Hybrid Air Defense System, GÖKSUR Short-Range Air Defense Missile System, GÖKDEMİR Missile Launching System, and GÖKBERK Mobile Laser Weapon System, developed by ASELSAN, will strengthen Türkiye's air defense capabilities.

During the "ASELSAN Air Defense Products Launch Ceremony" held as part of the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23), Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün stated that they had met with many international delegations during the fair and shared their happiness for the progress in defense industry development of friendly and allied countries.

Görgün emphasized that esteemed companies like ASELSAN played a crucial role in the background of this success, and he expressed that these advancements were made possible with the support and feedback from field users.

Highlighting the paramount importance of air defense systems worldwide, Görgün made the following evaluation:

"In recent years, we have achieved significant milestones in air defense. Together with companies like ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, TÜBİTAK SAGE, and many valuable subcontractors, we have developed numerous essential products. Through integrated and systematic synergistic efforts, we have been able to develop and deploy products in almost every layer of layered air defense systems. The ongoing SİPER firing tests have also been successful, and we hope to complete their acceptances this year. Layered air defense systems begin with 'soft kill' and 'hard kill' capabilities at the lowest layer. We have reached a point where we can design and produce not only the entire weapon systems but also the sub-systems, sensors, electro-optics, radars, and laser units within these systems. Each project today is developed to meet the needs of the layered air defense system for different platforms. As a country, we enjoy the advantages of having such systems, and our support to our friendly and allied countries will continue as it has in the past."

ASELSAN's General Manager, Ahmet Akyol, also stated that they had demonstrated their knowledge and experience in the field of air and missile defense by developing new national systems.

Akyol emphasized that they had introduced the air defense product family, which was developed by the hard work of ASELSAN engineers and holds critical importance for the country. He said:

"We take great pride in showcasing the systems that will create a shield for our country's air defense, featuring ASELSAN's state-of-the-art products at IDEF. The recent conflicts in our region and around the world have highlighted the critical nature of air superiority and the deterrence provided by air defense systems protecting our airspace. The 4 new systems, named after our homeland's sky, will strengthen the Turkish Armed Forces' air defense capabilities and provide significant capabilities to our security forces in the field. Within this context, we are here to introduce the GÜRZ Hybrid Air Defense System, GÖKSUR Short-Range Air Defense Missile System, GÖKDEMİR Missile Launching System, and GÖKBERK Mobile Laser Weapon System. These 4 systems, which will contribute to the defense of our homeland, will not only eliminate foreign dependency but also outperform comparable systems with their superior performance."