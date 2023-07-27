History rises again from earthquake

The earthquake, with magnitudes of 7.7 and 7.6, centered in Kahramanmaraş, had caused significant damage and destruction to historical buildings. Following the earthquake, the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye undertook efforts for the proper restoration and strengthening of these structures in line with their original forms.

The restoration of 21 artifacts

Efforts to repair the damaged structures have been accelerated by the General Directorate for Cultural Heritage and Museums and the General Directorate of Foundations. As part of the ongoing works, funding has been allocated for a total of 21 artifacts, including 8 administrative buildings, 6 museums, and 7 castles, and the restoration processes have been completed. Birol İnceciköz, the Acting General Director of Cultural Heritage and Museums, stated that the restorations for 4 museums and 1 castle were still in progress. He added, "Based on the classifications of slightly damaged, moderately damaged, heavily damaged, and collapsed, reinforcement and restoration/reconstruction projects for immovable cultural assets are prepared in accordance with the findings and recommendations of the scientific advisory board and are approved by the relevant conservation board. Accordingly, the artifacts are being strengthened, repaired, and reconstructed."

Sinan Aksu, the General Director of Foundations, also mentioned that they had completed the restoration processes for 60 artifacts and stated, "As a part of this, the first artifacts to undergo restoration include Abdülkadir Ağa Mosque, Fatih Paşa Mosque and Tomb, Arasta Mosque, Ulu Mosque, Fatikli Mosque, and Rum Catholic Church."

Among the artifacts for which the restoration has been conducted are Şanlıurfa Harran Castle, Şanlıurfa Harran Ulu Mosque, Şanlıurfa Archaeology and Mosaic Museum, Gaziantep Castle, Diyarbakır E Type Prison Museum and Cultural Area, Diyarbakır City Walls, Hatay City Museum, Malatya Atatürk House Museum, Adıyaman Kahta Castle, Diyarbakır Saint George Church, and Çardaklı Bath.

He warned again for Istanbul.

Once again, Professor Dr. Naci Görür, a member of the Science Academy and a geoscientist, issued warnings for Istanbul. Following the recent 5.5 magnitude earthquake in Kozan district of Adana, he stated, "We expect a minimum magnitude of 7.2 and a maximum magnitude of 7.6 earthquake to occur within the Marmara region, specifically along the northern branch of the North Anatolian Fault. Various branches are already present there, and we anticipate their rupture. The earthquake threat in Istanbul is severe, and there is no change in this situation. As we have consistently emphasized, it is crucial to prepare Istanbul for the earthquake with a sense of urgency and mobilization. The approaching earthquake in Istanbul is certain. Previous studies indicated a 62 percent probability of a significant earthquake occurring within 30 years starting from the 1999 earthquakes, and it was emphasized that this event could happen at any moment. Now, approximately 23-24 years have passed since then, and it leads me to believe that the likelihood of such an earthquake is becoming even more worrisome. Additionally, considering the ongoing 2.5 centimeters stress increase in the northern branch of the North Anatolian Fault every year and the accumulated stress on the Anatolian Fault Zone due to previous major earthquakes in Türkiye, this situation cannot be prolonged for much longer."