High temperatures in Southeastern Anatolia impact wildlife at Kabaklı Pond

The above-average temperature in the Southeastern Anatolia Region negatively affected daily life.

In Diyarbakır, at Kabaklı Pond, located on the campus of Dicle University, which is home to thousands of birds of over 200 species, water loss was observed due to evaporation.

The temperature, which averaged around 40 degrees Celsius, caused the water level in the pond, which is a vital source for thousands of birds such as storks, herons, cuckoos, shrikes, pigeons, sparrows, swallows, wagtails, and waders, to drop by 10 meters.

The final state of the pond was captured from the air, and it was observed that some birds died.

'BIRDS ARE STRUGGLING'

Prof. Dr. Ahmet Kılıç, the head of the Department of Biology at the Faculty of Science at Dicle University, said, "Many ponds, lakes, streams, and rivers in the vicinity have dried up. Therefore, birds have started to prefer this sheltered place. The last time we were in this area was on July 7. When we looked at the water after 17 days, it is seen that the water level has significantly dropped and receded by several meters. There are more than 200 bird species in Diyarbakır center, and a great majority of them could be seen at Kabaklı Pond throughout the year. Unfortunately, this water withdrawal can be interpreted as an indication of how much these birds struggle in terms of food and shelter."

Prof. Dr. Kılıç emphasized the need to collect water in the region and stated, "During this period, the animals have raised and separated their offspring from the nest. And now the young ones start to be fed to prepare intensively for migration. If we lose this water, most of the birds will face the risk of perishing before starting migration. In the coming years, we may not be able to see these species. Therefore, all sections of society, with the support of government, private, civil society organizations, and citizens, must take measures together."