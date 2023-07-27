 Contact Us
In Istanbul's Ümraniye district, the electric cables on an electricity pole caught fire due to the intense heat. Local residents immediately took action with fire extinguishers to put out the fire. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Published July 27,2023
ELECTRIC CABLES IN ISTANBUL CATCH FIRE DUE TO HEAT

During one of the hottest days in Istanbul, the electric cables on an electricity pole in Şerifali Neigborhood, Kale Sokak, Ümraniye, couldn't withstand the high temperatures and caught fire. Alerted by the situation, local residents intervened using a fire extinguisher. As a result of the fire, the electric cables broke and fell onto the road.

Fortunately, there were no passersby at that moment, which prevented a potential disaster.

A witness to the incident stated, "I was inside when suddenly I heard a flash and loud noises. Then I saw that the cables had snapped and were engulfed in flames. We shouted for people to stay away. After that, we used a fire extinguisher to control the fire, and then we called 186."