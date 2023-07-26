Woman falls to death moments after marriage proposal

A Turkish couple's engagement celebration turned tragic when the bride-to-be fell to her death from a seaside cliff moments after the proposal. Nizamettin Gursu, the would-be groom, explained that they had chosen the spot for a romantic memory and had had some alcohol before the accident occurred. Then, Yesim Demir, 39, fell over the 100-foot cliff at Polente Cape in Canakkale, Türkiye, where they were hoping to watch the sunset on July 6. Gursu returned to their car to get their picnic meal when he heard a scream and rushed back to find his fiancée at the foot of the cliff.

According to The Sun, although she had initially survived the fall, medics pronounced her dead after 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts. In response to the incident, local authorities closed off the area and launched an investigation.

According to Demir's friends, locals frequently visit the clifftop to enjoy the sunset, but they pointed out that the roads were in poor condition and there was no safety precautions along the edge of the cliff. A friend of him also told a local newspaper that a fence should have been installed here, and necessary precautions should have been taken.

According to the New York Post, authorities then reopened the area "in a controlled manner" on July 15. They also issued a warning to both tourists and local visitors to be cautious near the cliff edge to prevent similar incidents.