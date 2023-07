Türkiye will modernize its F-16 Block-30 and F-16 Block-40/50 type aircraft by 2025, according to a deal signed Wednesday at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF).

The Defense Industry Agency's (SSB) project will be conducted by the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The head of SSB, Haluk Gorgun, said the F-16s will be modernized with indigenous avionic equipment.

Software and hardware for the jets will be changed to integrate them with indigenous ammunition, he noted.