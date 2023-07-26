Turkish national defense minister meets with his counterparts at Istanbul fair

Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler has been busy meeting his counterparts at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF) in the Turkish commercial capital, Istanbul.

On Wednesday, Güler met with Tajikistan's Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo, Senegalese Defense Minister Sidika Kaba, Kenyan Defense Minister Aden Bare Duale, and Gabonese Defense Minister Ongouori Ngoubili.

Güler also signed an agreement with his Tajik counterpart for military and financial cooperation.

The four-day IDEF, starting on Tuesday, is exhibiting a range of defense products including land vehicles, weapons, simulators, radar, sonar, naval platform solutions, aviation systems, missiles, logistic vehicles, supply equipment, and security systems.

Speaking at the event, Güler said IDEF is an important platform to cement cooperation in the defense ecosystem.

He said the number of visitors to the event this year reached an all-time high.

On the forest fires wreaking havoc in Greece, Güler said Türkiye sent two aircraft to support its firefighting efforts.

He added: "Two pilots in Greece died during the firefighting efforts, we were upset (to hear this).

"Upon this, I met with Greece's defense minister, Mr. (Nikos) Dendias, and offered my condolences."