Titra Technology introduces PARS watcher UAV at IDEF 2023

The PARS Watcher Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) is preparing to make a difference on the battlefield with its long endurance, range, silence, and precise imaging capabilities.

Titra Technology introduced the PARS Watcher UAV at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF 2023).

Davut Yılmaz, the General Manager of the company, stated that they have been working on the project for about a year.

They aim to create a cloud-capable, long-endurance, day-night imaging, reliable, and robust product. Yılmaz stated, "In Türkiye, there are unfortunately not many effective and reliable solutions that can fly under the cloud, stay in the air for a long time, and have these features. We initiated this project to fill this gap. The tests for the project have been ongoing for the last 3 months and it has reached a significant maturity level. We have a few more tests to go. I believe that all tests will be completed in the coming days within this year. PARS can stay in the air for more than 4 hours, has a range of about 60 kilometers, and is equipped with a special camera that can capture day-night images. It also has a dynamic flight algorithm supported by artificial intelligence features. While designing it, we aimed to make it as simple as possible yet reliable. Such products can require a lot of maintenance and upkeep when used in the field, which can complicate their use. Therefore, we tried to design a product that requires as little maintenance and repair as possible and is cost-effective. This is how the story of PARS began."

Yılmaz highlighted the most important features that distinguish PARS from other UAVs in its class. He mentioned that rotary-wing drones have a limited endurance of 30-45 minutes in the air, and VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) aircraft can stay in the air for around 2 hours if they are electrically powered.

In normal motorized UAVs, this endurance extends to 4 hours, but the risk of being noticed increases due to the high noise level. In this context, PARS fills a significant gap as it can stay in the air for a long time and has an extremely silent design.

Additionally, the camera sets PARS apart, as it is not a conventional camera but a fusion-type camera system with four components integrated. Yılmaz stated, "I believe PARS will attract a lot of attention."

PARS is also equipped with a laser designator, Yılmaz said, "It is possible to mark any target with a laser. It also works with an automatic target tracking algorithm.''

''We have the opportunity to use PARS together with DELİ, which we introduced just last week. This actually means using PARS as an observer before kamikaze use. In other words, identifying the targets with PARS and hitting them with DELİ. This concept has been widely used and popular in military terms in recent years. PARS will provide significant services with its long endurance, silence, and camera."

Yılmaz emphasized that there is also significant demand for the kamikaze UAV DELİ. He stated, "I can say that we have received positive feedback from our soldiers and many countries from Africa to Asia. It will soon be in the inventory, and I believe we will make the first export within this year."