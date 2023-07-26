Signatures signed for the modernization of the F-16

The signing ceremony for the F-16 Block-30 ÖZGÜR-2 and F-16 Block 40/50 ÖZGÜR-2 projects, initiated by the Presidency of Defense Industries (SSB) to meet the modernization needs of the Turkish Air Force Command, and to be carried out by TUSAŞ as the main contractor, took place at the 16th International Defense Industry Fair (IDEF'23).

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the President of the Presidency of Defense Industries, Haluk Görgün, stated that F-16 aircraft had began to enter the inventory of the Turkish Air Force Command in the 1980s and has been the striking force of the Turkish Air Force Command until today.

Görgün reported that within the scope of the National Mission Computer Development (ÖZGÜR) Project, initiated by the Presidency, the development, including the modernization of F-16 aircraft with national avionic equipment and the integration of national ammunition and pods to the aircraft with software and hardware changes, had been applied to 2 F-16 Block-30 aircraft, and acceptance activities were completed in May. He also stated, "Activities for the structural improvement and ÖZGÜR modernization of all F-16 Block-30 aircraft in the inventory are ongoing, and we aim to complete the modernization by the end of 2025."

"It is evident that we have entered a highly intense and fast-paced period."

Providing information about the projects, Görgün stated:

"Within the scope of the F-16 Block-30 ÖZGÜR-2 Project, the integration of munitions, miniature bombs, and ASELPOD's External Load Certification to the Özgür Aircraft, AESA Nose Radar integration, T Link, IFF BSC, RNE, and 9681 V/UHF air radio equipment integration for the modernized F-16 Block 30 ÖZGÜR Aircraft under the FEWS and Gökdoğan Integration Project Contract, as well as the integration of Bozdoğan and HGK-82 munitions will be realized.

Under the F-16 Block-40/50 ÖZGÜR-2 Project, structural improvement engineering activities and integration of national equipment/munitions, including the ÖZGÜR Suite and AESA radar, FEWS, T Link, IFF BSC, RNE, ASELPOD, 9681 V/UHF air radio, and SOM, HGK, KGK, LGK, Gökdoğan, and Bozdoğan, will be carried out on the F-16 Block 40/50 prototype aircraft."

Görgün stated that the deliveries within the scope of the F-16 Block-30 ÖZGÜR-2 Project were targeted to be completed between 2025-2027, and the deliveries within the scope of the F-16 Block-40/50 ÖZGÜR-2 Project were targeted to be completed between 2028-2030.

Görgün provided the information that with these projects, the F-16 ÖZGÜR aircraft would be more capable than the Viper aircraft, and said, "Considering all F-16 projects, it is certain that we have entered a highly intense and fast-paced period. Our path will be long and filled with challenges. When we come together hand in hand, I am sure that, just like in the past, we will overcome all the difficulties in the future."