PRESIDENT RECEP TAYYIP ERDOĞANS DEFENSE INDUSTRY EXPORT TARGET: 6 BILLION DOLLARS

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized that this year's target for defense industry exports is $6 billion and stated that this goal can be exceeded.

Despite facing numerous obstacles, including hidden and open embargoes, attaches great importance to developing its defense industry. President Erdoğan highlighted that can meet almost all of its needs for land, air, and sea vehicles with local and national capabilities.

He also mentioned that ranks among the top three countries in the world in unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones technology. As a country that builds its own warships, is also an important exporter in this field.

During the defense industry tour, President Erdoğan explained the significance of the Gulf countries for defense industry exports and stated that they have signed the highest-value export contracts in history. He expressed confidence that new agreements will be added to these during the 2023 International Defense Industry Exhibition .

President Erdoğan thanked all those involved in the 16th International Defense Industry Fair, IDEF, which has become a well-established event in the global defense industry since its inception in 1993. He believes that this year's fair will further raise the success graph. He underlined 's determination to develop its national technology, which has started to bear fruit in various fields.

Despite facing challenges, including hidden and open embargoes, 's defense industry has achieved remarkable success in recent years. The sector has proven its capabilities with armored vehicles, artillery, rockets, air defense systems, and various weapons and radar systems tested in conflict zones.

Türkiye is capable of meeting the majority of its needs in land, air, and sea vehicles through domestic and national capabilities. It ranks among the top three countries in the world in unmanned aerial vehicles and armed drones technology.

Additionally, is one of the ten countries that build its own warships and holds a significant position as an exporter in this field. The naval vessel TCG Anadolu, known as the world's first UAV carrier ship, has been put into service.

The Turkish drone program started with AKINCI and has evolved into a new phase with the unmanned combat aerial vehicle KIZILELMA. The fifth-generation National Combat Aircraft, named KAAN, has been introduced, and its production process is progressing step by step.

is diligently implementing 850 different projects that will leave a mark on the defense industry.

Last year, defense industry exports reached $4.4 billion, and this year, in the first six months alone, it reached a record level of $2.378 billion. The target for 2023 is $6 billion, and President Erdoğan expressed confidence that they will achieve this goal and even surpass it.

During the recent visit to Gulf countries, signed the highest-value export contracts in its history for defense industry products, and President Erdoğan believes that new agreements will be added during IDEF 2023. 's aim is to establish long-term partnerships and develop joint projects rather than just selling products. is pleased to share its knowledge, experience, and capabilities in the defense industry with its friends.

President Erdoğan extended his best wishes for success to the companies showcasing their latest products in land, sea, aviation, space, logistics, support, and security fields. He expressed hope for the fruitful outcome of the International Defense Industry Fair and conveyed his gratitude to all participants and guests.