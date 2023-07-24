Turkish UAVs gain global recognition, prompting high demand from crisis regions

The success of Turkish UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) has stood out in many crisis regions around the world. Numerous countries are queuing up to purchase these weapons, and a notable analysis came from the American news outlet Al Monitor, which focuses on developments in the Middle East.

The Washington-based news site asked the question, "From Ukraine to Libya, why are Baykar unmanned aerial vehicles from Türkiye so popular?" and delved into the developments in the region.

Al Monitor stated, "Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan signed what is described as the largest defense deal in the country's history during his visit to the Gulf this week," and also reminded that Turkish UAVs were recently exported to Saudi Arabia.

The news highlights that Saudi Arabia's recent purchase emphasizes the affordability, technical support, and offensive capabilities of unmanned combat vehicles.

Al Monitor underscored that Baykar's UAVs have been widely used in various conflict regions around the world, including Ukraine, Nagorno-Karabakh, Libya, Syria, Iraq, Ethiopia, and Somalia, since Türkiye began selling them in 2019.

The news also mentioned the Washington Institute for Near East Policy's report. According to the report, 29 countries have purchased Turkish-made unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) so far, four countries are in negotiations, and seven countries have expressed clear interest in acquiring them.

According to Peter Wilson, a senior defense policy analyst at AND Corporation, the main reason for this success is that Turkish UAVs have proven themselves in conflicts. He emphasized that after the sale to Saudi Arabia, this weapon will become even more popular in the Gulf region.

Rich Outzen, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, made the following assessment: "Turks are not just delivering the aircraft with a quick user course. They provide long-term training teams, maintenance and logistical support, and operational integration with other systems such as manned and unmanned ground and air forces, along with command and control and other sensors."

Rich Outzen added that Turkish UAVs are not only cheaper than US and other Western-made UAVs but also superior to non-Western systems like those produced in China or Iran.

He highlighted that the TB2, which was used with significant impact during the early days of the Ukrainian conflict, is being used by dozens of countries.

Outzen continued by saying, "The number of countries that may require Akıncı (another type of Turkish UAV) may be slightly smaller, but still dozens of countries could show interest within one or two years. Pakistan and Libya have already made purchases. The United Arab Emirates and Qatar may be candidates. Indonesia and Bangladesh are also reported to be interested."