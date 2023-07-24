THE INDIGENOUS AND NATIONAL AR-GE PRODUCTS OF TÜRKSAT TO BE SHOWCASED AT IDEF23

The indigenous and national AR-GE products of Türksat to be showcased at IDEF'23

With its active 5 satellites, Türksat, one of the world's leading satellite operators, aims to make a strong impression with its products at IDEF 2023, which will be held in Istanbul from 25th to 28th of July.

As part of this effort, the company will showcase its military-grade PeycOn satellite antennas, which are Türkiye's indigenous and national antenna family.

Notably, the SOTM (Satcom On The Move) antennas, HidrOn and AerON, are among the highlights.

Additionally, Türksat will also present its portable back-carried antenna, MicrOn, and its new AR-GE product, the terrestrial SOTM antenna, TerrON, at the fair.

The "Internet of Things" products will also be present at IDEF 2023.

At IDEF 2023, Türksat will also introduce its domestic and national Türksat Ka Band HUB and KT Modem, along with Türksat IoTLink-Static and Türksat IoTLink-Dynamic products. The Ka Band HUB and KT Modem products offer point-to-point communication and end-to-end integrated data traffic services.

With the IoTLink-Static and IoTLink-Dynamic products, the company provides both fixed and mobile usage options in the field of the Internet of Things.

These domestically and nationally developed products enable real-time data transfer via all Ka band satellites, primarily the Türksat 5B satellite.

Türksat aims to enhance its effectiveness in the defense sector with the power of Türkiye's 5th generation communication satellites, 5A and 5B.