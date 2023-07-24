PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF HATAYS INTEGRATION INTO MOTHERLAND

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Hatay's 84th anniversary of reunification with the homeland through a post on his social media account.

In his message, President Erdoğan stated: "With our ongoing intensive efforts, we are healing the wounds caused by the earthquakes of February 6 in Hatay and 11 other provinces.

If Allah permits, we will rebuild and revitalize our ancient city, Hatay, in a manner consistent with its historical texture, and we will address all the difficulties faced by our brothers and sisters in Hatay.

On this occasion, I commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal with gratitude and reverence, who unequivocally demonstrated the importance he had attached to Hatay, considering it as a 'personal matter,' and all those who worked for this national cause.

I send my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Hatay."

















