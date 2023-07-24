PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN CELEBRATES ANNIVERSARY OF HATAYS INTEGRATION INTO MOTHERLAND

 Contact Us
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday extended his congratulations on the 84th anniversary of Hatay's reunification with the homeland.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published July 24,2023
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Hatay's 84th anniversary of reunification with the homeland through a post on his social media account.

In his message, President Erdoğan stated: "With our ongoing intensive efforts, we are healing the wounds caused by the earthquakes of February 6 in Hatay and 11 other provinces.

If Allah permits, we will rebuild and revitalize our ancient city, Hatay, in a manner consistent with its historical texture, and we will address all the difficulties faced by our brothers and sisters in Hatay.

On this occasion, I commemorate Gazi Mustafa Kemal with gratitude and reverence, who unequivocally demonstrated the importance he had attached to Hatay, considering it as a 'personal matter,' and all those who worked for this national cause.

I send my heartfelt greetings to all the people of Hatay."