One person killed and others injured in storm in Switzerland

DPA TÜRKIYE
Published July 24,2023
One person was killed when a violent storm struck a small town in western Switzerland on Monday.

Several other people were injured in the storm in the La Chaux-de-Fonds area, police in the region of Neuchâtel reported, without giving figures.

The person died when a construction crane fell and hit a car, which then caught fire. The Swiss Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology (MeteoSwiss) reported a gust of 217 kilometres per hour measured at the La Chaux-de-Fonds airfield late in the morning.

It is still being clarified whether it was a strong downdraught or a tornado connected to a rapidly developing thunderstorm that had hit the area, a MeteoSwiss spokeswoman told dpa.

The brief but violent storm also caused significant property damage in the town near the French border. The Keystone-SDA news agency reported a number of destroyed vehicles, torn-off roofs and uprooted and snapped-off trees.

Rail connections were disrupted after trees and a high-voltage pylon fell on the tracks.