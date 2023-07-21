Türkiye begins countdown to 4th International Presidential Yacht Races

The International Presidential Yacht Races, one of the most prestigious sea sports organizations in Türkiye, will be run between July 25-30 under the auspices of the Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye.

Speaking to Anadolu, Ekrem Yemlihaoğlu, head of the Istanbul Offshore Yacht Club, said that they aim to perform a really big task on behalf of promoting Türkiye, stressing that "we are also in a very respected and prestigious position in the international sense."

Yemlihaoğlu said the event consists of two parts. The first part of the races will be held in Türkiye's Aegean province of Muğla on the Bodrum-Marmaris route between July 25-30 and the second part will be the Republic Cup in the Istanbul Bosphorus on Oct. 29.

He added that the race will be held this year with nearly 50 teams and more than 400 athletes from 12 to 14 different countries will compete.

"In Türkiye, there has been a noticeable improvement in the quality of athletes, and it seems that we are on the verge of catching up with European or American countries," Yemlihaoğlu said.

The rise in athletes with exceptional fighting power and discipline is becoming more evident as each day passes.